Live
- Monsoon Melodies: Feasting on Rainy-day Delights
- Turning Pages, Transforming Lives: Celebrating Literacy Worldwide
- New Zealand economy 'turning a corner' with real challenges ahead
- ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer
- Bengal school job case: ED tracks private school owned by Manik Bhattacharya
- India logs 40 new Covid cases
- ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India
- Supreme Court grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion
- High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu
- MP polls: BJP may finalise second list of candidates on Wednesday
Just In
MLA Sridhar Babu inspects dialysis center at Govt Hospital
MLA D Sridhar Babu inspected the dialysis centre which is going to be opened soon at the Government Hospital in Mahadevapur mandal centre in the district on Monday.
Peddapalli: MLA D Sridhar Babu inspected the dialysis centre which is going to be opened soon at the Government Hospital in Mahadevapur mandal centre in the district on Monday.
Though the dialysis centre and equipment are available, it is not been made available to people to till now. The MLA spoke to the Collector and the concerned officials on phone and asked them to make the dialysis centre available to the public as soon as possible. Sridhar Babu interacted with the patients receiving treatment in the hospital. As the people of the villages under Mahedevpur and Palimala mandal are suffering from viral fever due to untimely rains he directed the authorities to sanitize the entire hospital and to ensure the medical personnel are available during emergency. As there is a shortage of doctors in the hospitals, the District Collector and DMHO were asked them to recruit doctors in the hospitals.