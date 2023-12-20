Live
- Take advantage of PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Collector
- People up the ante against laymen BLOs in Rajendra Nagar
- MLA seeks CM Revanth’s support
- Cosmopolitan Rajahmundry looks beyond caste
- Prajavani receives massive response
- Migrant voters hold key to fate of candidates
- MLA Tellam Venkat Rao hails ‘Green Bhadradri’
- School children protest suspension of bus services
- Jagan’s bid triggers turmoil in YSRCP
- YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme today
Bhadrachalam: MLA Bhadrachalam Dr Tellam Venkat Rao on Tuesday hailed the services of ‘Green Bhadradri’ organisation in temple town Bhadrachalam. Dr Rao lauded the services of the organisation that has been working for the past 12 years for the development of greenery in the temple town.
Speaking on the occasion, he promised to extend his support for the organisation’s development works. Later, members of ‘Green Bhadradri’ that included founder Bolisetty Ranga Rao and President Bellamkonda Rambabu felicitated the MLA.
