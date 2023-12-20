MLA Tellam Venkat Rao hails ‘Green Bhadradri’

Bhadrachalam: MLA Bhadrachalam Dr Tellam Venkat Rao on Tuesday hailed the services of ‘Green Bhadradri’ organisation in temple town Bhadrachalam. Dr Rao lauded the services of the organisation that has been working for the past 12 years for the development of greenery in the temple town.

Speaking on the occasion, he promised to extend his support for the organisation’s development works. Later, members of ‘Green Bhadradri’ that included founder Bolisetty Ranga Rao and President Bellamkonda Rambabu felicitated the MLA.