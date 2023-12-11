Live
Just In
MLA unveils Mahalaxmi, Arogyasri schemes
Mahbubnagar: In a significant move to empower women and enhance healthcare accessibility to the poor, Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy inaugurated the Mahalakshmi and the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme in Jadcherla on Sunday. The official launch, organised by the state government, took place at the new bus stand on Sunday, drawing attention to crucial initiatives for women and the healthcare sector.
Accompanied by the Additional Collector Yadaiah and District RTC Depot Manager of Mahbubnagar district, the MLA showcased his commitment by personally travelling in a bus. Furthermore, in collaboration with the district additional collector, he inaugurated the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme at the government hospital in Jadcherla centre.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s introduction of a 10 lakh health insurance scheme for individuals from economically challenged families. This initiative aims to provide quality healthcare at renowned hospitals like NIMS, Global, and Yashoda Multi-Speciality in the state.