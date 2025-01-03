MLA unveils The Hans India Calendar

Adilabad: Boath MLA Anil Jadhav unveiled The Hans India English Daily New Year Calendar at his residence.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Anil wished that Hans India Patrika should work to uncover the public problems in the society, write the truth honestly and stand as a bridge between the people and the government.

The Hans India Adilabad District Staff Reporter Manchikunta Sateesh, Ichoda Former MPP Preetham Reddy, Abhiram Reddy, Sirish Reddy, Maruthi, Vinod, Bhushan, Ra-makanth, Kadam Shailender and others participated in this program.