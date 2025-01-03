Live
Just In
MLA unveils The Hans India Calendar
Highlights
Boath MLA Anil Jadhav unveiled The Hans India English Daily New Year Calendar at his residence.
Adilabad: Boath MLA Anil Jadhav unveiled The Hans India English Daily New Year Calendar at his residence.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Anil wished that Hans India Patrika should work to uncover the public problems in the society, write the truth honestly and stand as a bridge between the people and the government.
The Hans India Adilabad District Staff Reporter Manchikunta Sateesh, Ichoda Former MPP Preetham Reddy, Abhiram Reddy, Sirish Reddy, Maruthi, Vinod, Bhushan, Ra-makanth, Kadam Shailender and others participated in this program.
