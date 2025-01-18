MLA Vedma Bojju Patel lays foundation for road & drainage works

Khanapur: The public government is working towards making the villages beautiful, and every promise made during the Assembly elections is being fulfilled in phases, MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for the CC road and drainage works taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Dantan Pally village in Utnur mandal on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the State government is taking special measures to solve road, drainage and water problems in villages.

Every promise made in the last elections is being implemented, he said, adding that he is working to develop the villages in all ways.