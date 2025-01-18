Live
- Dr Reddy’s opens soil testing centre to enhance agri yield
- YLP book on Kamala Harris released
- Maruti gears up for EV lineup
- Nara Lokesh pays tributes to former CM NTR on death anniversary
- RG Kar rape-murder case verdict today
- Fostering entrepreneurial leadership, academic excellence
- Police take up awareness campaign against honey trap
- ENC hosts winter study tour for IAS officers
- Two killed in collision of two buses in Suryapet
- Ruling alliance leaders break into celebration mode!
MLA Vedma Bojju Patel lays foundation for road & drainage works
Khanapur: The public government is working towards making the villages beautiful, and every promise made during the Assembly elections is being fulfilled in phases, MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said.
The MLA laid the foundation stone for the CC road and drainage works taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Dantan Pally village in Utnur mandal on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the State government is taking special measures to solve road, drainage and water problems in villages.
Every promise made in the last elections is being implemented, he said, adding that he is working to develop the villages in all ways.
