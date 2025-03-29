MLA Vijayudu Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques in Alampur Constituency

Jogulamba Gadwal District, Alampur: Alampur MLA Vijayudu distributed CM Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries in the constituency, extending financial aid to those in need.

On this occasion, MLA Vijayudu handed over a cheque of Rs. 15,500 to Mr. J. Naganna from Uthanur village, Aiza Mandal, under the CMRF scheme. The event was attended by BRS party leaders and other dignitaries.

Similarly, in another instance, the MLA presented a cheque of Rs. 13,500 to Mr. Modeen from Boyinapally village, Aiza Mandal, as part of the CMRF assistance program. Several BRS party leaders and local representatives were present during the distribution.

These financial aids are part of the government's initiative to support economically weaker sections in medical and emergency needs. MLA Vijayudu reiterated his commitment to helping the people of his constituency through such welfare schemes.