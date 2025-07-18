MLA Vijayudu Offers Special Prayers at Sri Jogulamba and Bala Brahmeshwara Temples on Auspicious Ashada Friday

Live
Gadwal: On the occasion of the last Friday of the holy month of Ashada, Alampur MLA Vijayudu visited the renowned Sri Jogulamba and Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temples in Alampur and offered prayers to the deities. The visit drew the attention of devotees and temple authorities as it coincided with the special Shakambari Devi Alankaram being performed for Goddess Jogulamba, a highly revered form of the Goddess during this auspicious period.
Upon arrival at the temple, the MLA was warmly welcomed by temple authorities and priests with traditional temple honors. As part of the ceremonial proceedings, he participated in special pujas and rituals dedicated to Goddess Jogulamba and Lord Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy. The priests performed rituals according to temple traditions and later honored the MLA with Sesha Vastram (holy cloth) and offered him Teertha Prasadam as blessings from the deities.
In a gesture of devotion and goodwill, MLA Vijayudu also distributed prasadam to the devotees present at the temple premises, sharing the spiritual blessings of the occasion with the general public.
The event saw the participation of BRS party leaders, local activists, and devotees, who accompanied the MLA during the darshan and rituals. The visit highlighted the MLA’s continued spiritual connection with the ancient temples of Alampur and his engagement with the local religious and cultural activities of the constituency.
The Jogulamba temple, one of the Ashta Dasha Shakti Peethas in the country, holds immense religious significance, especially during Ashada Fridays when thousands of devotees flock to receive divine blessings.