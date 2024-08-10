MLA Visits Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Today, MLA Sri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy visited the Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Thimmappa Swamy Temple) in Maldakal Mandal, Gadwal constituency.

The MLA performed special rituals at the temple and received the blessings of Lord Thimmappa Swamy. The MLA also took part in the conclusion of the week-long Saptaha Bhajan program, where he joined the artists in the devotional singing event. In his speech, the MLA said... Just as in previous years, the Saptaha Bhajan has been organized at the Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple this year as well. He mentioned that with the blessings of Lord Thimmappa Swamy, there is hope for timely rains, which are crucial for the farmers.

This year, due to timely rains, farmers have access to sufficient water for their crops. With the blessings of Thimmappa Swamy, the MLA prayed that farmers in Gadwal constituency, Telangana state, would receive good prices for their produce, leading to continuous prosperity. He also wished for the people of Gadwal constituency, along with the farmers, to live long and healthy lives filled with wealth and happiness.

The event was attended by senior Congress Party leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy, former MPPs Rajareddy and Vijay, former ZPTC Prabhakar Reddy, PACS Chairman Thimmareddy, temple chairman Prahallad Rao, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, Congress Party leaders Vikram Simha Reddy, Ajay, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Venkatan, Raju, Yakobu, Anjaneyulu, Narender, Madhu Nayak, Bhaskar Goud, Parashuramudu, Badri, Praveen, as well as other leaders, activists, and youth members.





Delete Edit



