Live
- Nitish Kumar announces interest-free loans under student credit card scheme
- 'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana
- Teachers play a key role in preventing crimes against children in the society: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Lakshmi Manchu Slams Double Standards After Being Asked About Dressing Style at 47
- Textile and apparel parks to be set up in UP in the name of Sant Kabir: CM Yogi
- Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report
- AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online
- Breaking News: RMC Mining (Teaching You How to Use XRP) The Fastest Way to Mine Cryptocurrency (Earn $9999 a Day)
- 'Rift' in Cong shows Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' failed: MP Minister Sarang
- MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar
MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar
Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday kick-started a series of major civic and educational projects aimed at giving the city a fresh push...
Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday kick-started a series of major civic and educational projects aimed at giving the city a fresh push for growth and better public amenities.
The legislator first laid the foundation stone for new toilets at the Government Girls Junior College, a facility coming up with ₹18 lakh MUDA funds, and pledged further budget allocations to construct a new college building. He stressed that “providing basic facilities in government schools is our responsibility,” while criticising the previous BRS government for “a decade of neglect” of the education sector. Reddy pointed to recent successes like the Mahabubnagar First Pioneer coaching programme, which helped 114 students secure top EAMCET ranks and free seats in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.
Later, at Ambedkar Nagar, the MLA inaugurated works for a ₹10 lakh multi-purpose shed near the historic Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple. Highlighting the city’s transformation from a municipality to a municipal corporation, he announced ongoing upgrades including underground drainage systems, new roads, women’s association buildings, and additional community halls. “With the support of both the State and Central governments, Mahabubnagar will witness all-round development,” he assured residents.
Senior Congress leaders Vinod Kumar, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, leaders Buddaram Sudhakar Reddy, Shantanna Yadav, Ram Laxman, Akbar, Government Girls Junior College Principal Kausar Jahan, and Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar Reddy were among those present at the twin foundation-laying ceremonies.