MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday kick-started a series of major civic and educational projects aimed at giving the city a fresh push for growth and better public amenities.

The legislator first laid the foundation stone for new toilets at the Government Girls Junior College, a facility coming up with ₹18 lakh MUDA funds, and pledged further budget allocations to construct a new college building. He stressed that “providing basic facilities in government schools is our responsibility,” while criticising the previous BRS government for “a decade of neglect” of the education sector. Reddy pointed to recent successes like the Mahabubnagar First Pioneer coaching programme, which helped 114 students secure top EAMCET ranks and free seats in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.

Later, at Ambedkar Nagar, the MLA inaugurated works for a ₹10 lakh multi-purpose shed near the historic Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple. Highlighting the city’s transformation from a municipality to a municipal corporation, he announced ongoing upgrades including underground drainage systems, new roads, women’s association buildings, and additional community halls. “With the support of both the State and Central governments, Mahabubnagar will witness all-round development,” he assured residents.

Senior Congress leaders Vinod Kumar, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, leaders Buddaram Sudhakar Reddy, Shantanna Yadav, Ram Laxman, Akbar, Government Girls Junior College Principal Kausar Jahan, and Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar Reddy were among those present at the twin foundation-laying ceremonies.