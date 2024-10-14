  • Menu
MLA Yennam participates in Shobha Yatra

A magnificent Dhwaja Shobha Yatra at lock tower junction (GadhiarChowrasta), marking the conclusion of Dasara festivities was held in Mahabubnagar.

Mahabubnagar: A magnificent Dhwaja Shobha Yatra at lock tower junction (GadhiarChowrasta), marking the conclusion of Dasara festivities was held in Mahabubnagar. The grand procession, organied by Hanuman Karate Association of India, brought together prominent leaders and locals in a vibrant display of communal harmony and spiritual fervour.

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy attended the celebrations organized by the Dussehra Utsav Committee at Government Boys’ Junior College Grounds. He extended his warm wishes to the people on this auspicious occasion and emphasized that Dussehra symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

In his address, MLA Reddy highlighted that while good and evil coexist in society, the true essence of Dussehra lies in overcoming the evil within ourselves and nurturing the good.

