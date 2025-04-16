MLA Yennam promises BC Bhavan in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has responded positively to the long-pending demand of Backward Class (BC) associations by assuring them that a BC Bhavan will soon be constructed in Mahabubnagar district headquarters.

BC community leaders and representatives of various caste-based organizations met the MLA at his camp office and submitted a memorandum on Tuesday, requesting the allocation of a dedicated building to conduct meetings, press conferences, and various community activities. They highlighted that nearly 65% of the population in the district belongs to BC communities, and yet there is no exclusive facility to support their cultural, social, and organizational needs.

The representatives emphasized that no district in Telangana currently has a designated BC Bhavan, and if the Congress-led government takes the initiative to establish one in Mahabubnagar, it would not only earn the goodwill of BC communities across the state but also bring long-standing recognition to the district itself.

They noted that many BC organizations are currently bearing expenses from their own pockets to organize programmes and events. A dedicated BC Bhavan would help reduce financial burdens and allow them to focus more on development and welfare activities for the community.

In response, MLA Yennam assured that a BC Bhavan would be established soon in the district centre and that it will be made available for BC associations to conduct their programmes and operations. The assurance was warmly welcomed by the community leaders, who expressed gratitude and described it as a step toward empowerment and recognition of the BC community.

Prominent BC leaders who participated in the meeting included Modal Srinivas Sagar, Sarangi Lakshmikant, Bugganna, Ramachandraiah, and others.