MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar

Mahabubnagar : Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, accompanied by Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Laxman Yadav, unveiled the Hans India New Year Calendar at the MLA camp office on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, the MLA congratulated the Hans India management and the Mahabubnagar district team for producing an aesthetically pleasing calendar. He commended the newspaper for its consistent efforts in addressing public issues and bringing them to the attention of policymakers. “Hans India has played a pivotal role in enabling public representatives to take necessary measures and helping the government devise key policies to resolve public concerns,” he noted.

The inauguration in Mahabubnagar followed a similar event on Saturday in Wanaparthy, where MLA Tudi Mega Reddy launched the Hans India New Year Calendar at his residence. Appreciating the newspaper’s achievements, Reddy remarked, “Hans India has rapidly established itself as a prominent voice among English media, especially in highlighting the challenges faced by rural and district communities. I wish the organization continued success in bringing societal issues to the forefront, aiding leaders and the government in addressing them.”

The events also saw active participation from Hans India’s Mahabubnagar district staff, including correspondent A. Raju and district marketing manager Mungi Venkatesh, among others.