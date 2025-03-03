Live
MLA’s family hosts Minister Ponguleti in US
Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who is currently on a tour of the United States, was invited to the residence of Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Jhansi Reddy.
Accepting the invitation, he visited their home in California. Yasaswini, along with her husband Raja Rammohan Reddy and her uncle, renowned doctor DrRajender Reddy, warmly welcomed the minister with bouquets and hosted him.
During the visit, they discussed various topics, including State development, public services and opportunities in the healthcare sector. The MLA expressed the view that such meetings strengthen the bond between the State and the Indian diaspora.
