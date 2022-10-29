MLAs poaching row: It's a drama to weaken Cong in State, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy reacted to TRS MLAs poaching case. Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP and TRS are trying to decrease the Congress party's reach in the election. He alleged that KCR and Amit Shah are jointly trying to weaken the Congress party. Revanth questioned where is the recovered money.



He further stated that BJP and TRS are playing dramas after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra started in Telangana. Revanth further quipped that farmhouses will bring good luck to KCR and KTR.

He said that BJP alleged that the state government is going to kill Raghunandan Rao during the Dubbaka by-poll and added that Eatala won the Huzurabad elections with sympathy. He further questioned about the cases filed against Raghunandan Rao and land encroachment allegations on Eatala.