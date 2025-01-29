Live
Just In
MLC Election Schedule Announced for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Elections will be held for three seats in each state, covering graduate and teacher constituencies.
As per the schedule, the election notification will be issued on February 3, followed by polling on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 3.
Telangana
In Telangana, elections will be conducted for three MLC seats—one graduate constituency and two teacher constituencies.
Andhra Pradesh
Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, elections will be held for three MLC seats, including two graduate constituencies and one teacher constituency.
The announcement has set the stage for an electoral contest in both states, with political parties expected to finalize their candidates soon