MLC elections Completes in a peace full manner with 100%Voting
The MLC bye election has been completed in a peace full manner with hundred percent voting .
The district Election officer and the district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that 225 of public representatives have exercised their right to vote in the Mahabubnagar MLC elections held on Thursday at MP DO office Gadwal.
The poling process has been started at 8 am completed at 4 pm 30.22 percent was registered at 10 am,and 43% at 12 pm,93.33% at 2 pm and 100 Percent completed at 4 pm.
The additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan and Musini Venkateshwarlu inspected the voting process.
1 MLC Challa Venktramireddy along with Alampur MLA Vijayudu had experienced their right to vote, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy Alon with Gattu MPP Vijay Kumar exercised their right to vote and ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah along with Congress party ZP TC s and MP TCs utilised their right to vote.