MLC elections to be held on March 20

Hyderabad: The Election Commission announced schedule for the MLC elections under MLA quota. According to the schedule, the MLC election will be held on March 20. The notification will be issued on March 3.

BRS MLCs Mahmood Ali, Satyavati Rathod, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Mallesham Egge and MIM MLC Mirza Riazul Hassan Effendi’s term will end on March 30.

As per the schedule, the notification will be released on March 3. Nominations are being accepted till March 10. Scrutiny will be held on March 11. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has been given by March 13. The elections will be held on March 20 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting will be done on the same day at 5 pm. The entire election process will be completed by March 24.

