MLC Jeevan accuses Central govt of shirking responsibilities

“Is the responsibility of waiving loans solely on a state? Does the Central government have no re-sponsibility?” questioned former minister, senior Congress leader, and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, tar-geting the Central government.

He pointed out that during the UPA regime, the Central government took responsibility for loan waivers, but now the BJP-led government is avoiding its responsibilities.

Speaking at Indira Bhavan in Jagitial on Sunday, Jeevan Reddy congratulated the people of the state on the successful completion of one year of Congress rule. He highlighted the welfare initiatives un-dertaken in the State and lauded the government for its efforts.

He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to work on bringing a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Sci-ence Center) to Jagatai, emphasising that its complete management lies with the Central govern-ment.

