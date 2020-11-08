MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s free meal camp completes three years

Hyderabad: The free meal camp started by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at the Government Hospital in Nizamabad has completed three years on Saturday.

Kavitha had started the initiative of free meals camp in Nizamabad during her tenure as Nizamabad MP. The initiative was started at the Nizamabad Government Hospital and Nizamabad Library with an average feeds for more than 750 people per day. The free meal camp continued even during the lockdown period. Over the last three years, the free meal camp has been able to cater to needs of over 7 lakh people.

The motive behind this campaign was to address the problems faced by patients and their attendants at the Nizamabad Government General Hospital by providing hygienic, healthy and free meals. This was effective especially for those patients who could not afford to spend hundreds of rupees a day for food along with other medical expenses.

Kavitha started the centre by bearing all expenditure. The distribution centre received massive support from the people that eventually led to the expansion of the scheme, which is feeding more than 1,500 people daily from all the centres.

During the lockdown, the free meal centres went ahead and started serving at migrant centres, reaching out to migrants who walked back home, apart from its routine functions. The volunteers of free meal programme, led by Kavitha served over 2,500 food packets a day, over 700 people at their regular centres. The programme was further extended to serve frontline Covid-19 warriors who were serving for hours in the line of duty.