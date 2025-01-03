Live
Just In
MLC Kavitha Criticizes Congress for Injustice to Backward Classes
Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that the Backward Classes (BCs) were denied justice during its rule. Addressing the media, she accused the Congress of sidelining the Mandal Commission report and failing to address the issues of the BC community effectively.
“During the regimes of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, the BCs were subjected to gross injustice,” Kavitha stated. She questioned why the Congress party had kept the Mandal Commission report locked away in a drawer for decades. "If they truly cared for the BCs, why didn't they implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission?" she asked.
Kavitha further challenged the Congress leaders to prove her allegations wrong. “If anyone can prove that what I am saying is false, I am ready to quit politics,” she declared, emphasizing her commitment to standing up for the rights of marginalized communities.
The MLC also criticized the Congress for its lack of action over the past ten years, questioning whether they even remembered the BCs during their tenure. Her comments have sparked a heated debate in political circles, with calls for accountability over past governance and the treatment of backward communities.