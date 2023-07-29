MLC Kavitha directs authorities to assist flood affected area victims in Nizamabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha has advised the district authorities in Nizamabad to support the people in low-lying and flood-affected areas due to heavy rains. She conducted a phone review with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu to discuss the situation. Kavitha emphasised the importance of taking necessary actions without causing inconvenience to the people.

She appealed to the BRS cadre to visit the affected areas and provide assistance to the people. Kavitha also urged them to coordinate with the authorities for necessary help and cooperation. Various issues were discussed, including the release of water from the SRSP project, problems faced by people in low-lying areas, and relief measures.

She suggested to take immediate steps for the restoration of medical, food, electricity, and road facilities and asked them to make use of government-established control rooms set up. Kavitha assured that her office would also be available continuously to address any concerns.

Kavitha stated that she would convey the points raised by the authorities regarding relief measures to Chief Minister KCR and would work to address them.