MLC Kavitha offers prayers at Ramappa Temple
Says there’s always a feeling of pride and honour to hear and celebrate our magnificent history and traditions
MLC K Kavitha visited and offered prayers at the Ramappa Temple which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday.
She posted on her social media handles about her visit and said " Today, I visited and offered my humble prayers at the historic and glorious Ramappa Temple which is also UNESCO World Heritage Site.
There's always a feeling of pride and honour to hear and celebrate our magnificent history and traditions."
BRS Party leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha offered prayers at Ramappa Temple while on a visit to Bhupalapally in Telangana.
