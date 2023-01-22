  • Menu
MLC Kavitha offers prayers at Ramappa Temple

Highlights

Says there’s always a feeling of pride and honour to hear and celebrate our magnificent history and traditions

MLC K Kavitha visited and offered prayers at the Ramappa Temple which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday.

She posted on her social media handles about her visit and said " Today, I visited and offered my humble prayers at the historic and glorious Ramappa Temple which is also UNESCO World Heritage Site.


There's always a feeling of pride and honour to hear and celebrate our magnificent history and traditions."

BRS Party leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha offered prayers at Ramappa Temple while on a visit to Bhupalapally in Telangana.

