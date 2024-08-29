MLC Kavitha Returns to X (Twitter) After 165 Days

Hyderabad: Telangana MLC Kavitha returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a 165-day break. She shared a photo with her husband, Anil, and her brother, KTR, along with the caption "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth Alone Triumphs).

Kavitha’s return to social media has caught people's attention, especially since she had been inactive for a long time. By sharing this photo, she gave a glimpse into her personal life, spending time with her family.

Her return has sparked a lot of interest, with many fans and political observers reacting positively. In a world where social media plays a big role in politics, Kavitha's comeback has become a talking point.