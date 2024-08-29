Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Takes a Firm Stand on Encroachments, Issues Notice to His Own Family Member
- Keerthika, 10th Topper, Receives Award At Ravindra Bharathi
- Purandeshwari says no decision made on joining of YSRCP leaders in BJP
- PM Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office
- MLC Kavitha Returns to X (Twitter) After 165 Days
- Telangana CM’s brother among 240 people to get notice for alleged encroachment
- Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief Nadda after backlash over remarks on farmer's protest
- Tenders likely to be invited by next month
- Most Indian firms progressing to mid-level maturity stage on AI: Report
- Director Om Raut Calls Prabhas “Flop-Proof”, Invites Mean Comments From Fans
Just In
MLC Kavitha Returns to X (Twitter) After 165 Days
Highlights
Telangana MLC Kavitha returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a 165-day break. She shared a photo with her husband, Anil, and her brother, KTR, along with the caption "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth Alone Triumphs).
Hyderabad: Telangana MLC Kavitha returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a 165-day break. She shared a photo with her husband, Anil, and her brother, KTR, along with the caption "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth Alone Triumphs).
Kavitha’s return to social media has caught people's attention, especially since she had been inactive for a long time. By sharing this photo, she gave a glimpse into her personal life, spending time with her family.
Her return has sparked a lot of interest, with many fans and political observers reacting positively. In a world where social media plays a big role in politics, Kavitha's comeback has become a talking point.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS