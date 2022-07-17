MLC Kavitha takes part in Bonalu festivities at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday offered Bangaru Bonam to the Mother Goddess at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Devasthnam.

From Audiah Nagar, the MLC along with scores of women walked to the temple and offered Bonam and prayers.

"Nither the farmers nor anyone else should incur losses. I prayed for wellbeing of our State," said Kavitha.

She also wished for the wellbeing of people in flood-affected areas and hoped that with the blessings of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali they will be safe.

She mentioned that, blessings of the Goddess are always with people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad too.

"This wonderful temple has a history of 250 years," she said.

At the temple, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure devotees have a hassle free darshanam of the Goddess.



Four queue lines were in place with an exclusive one for women with Bonams.

CCTV cameras, police band obits and other security arrangements were also made. Drinking water arrangements were made and health camps were also set up near the temple.

People started visiting the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Devasthnam since 4 am and by 9 am the footfall increased with scores of people dressed in traditional attire thronging the temple.

Earlier in the day, devotees in large numbers started to queue up at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday morning hours to be part of Bonalu festivities.

Clad in traditional attire's and carrying bonam offering, the devotees came from different parts of the city and suburbs.

Minister T Srinivas Yadav offered the first bonam to the Mother Goddess in the early hours before the dawn.

All arrangements were in place for the colourful and festive activity. As the numbers swelled, devotees formed queues and the police and volunteers were seen guiding them.