MLC Kavitha to address working class meet

Hanumakonda: The TRS government has always been concerned about the working class, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to the media persons here on Sunday, he said that instead of safeguarding the rights of working class, the BJP-led Central government brought in four labour codes - Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code – that are detrimental to the interests of the workers.

"The Centre will have to apologies to workers as it did in case of farm laws. That day is not far away," Vinay said. It may be recalled here that the Centre was forced to repeal the farm laws, besides tendering apologies to farmers after a year-long protests.

Stating that they have been fighting for the rights of workers associated with the unorganised sector, Vinay criticised the Centre for ignoring the working class to satisfy the corporate houses. The BJP government will bite the dust for its anti-labour and anti-farmer stand, he added.

Contrary to the Centre's approach, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao rolled out several welfare and developmental programmes to protect the livelihood of the working class, Vinay said, stating that the TRS government was providing free education through Gurukul Schools to the children of workers. Dalit Bandhu is one of those schemes aimed at empowering distressed sections, he said.

Referring to the month-long Karmika Chaitanya celebrations that began on May 1, Vinay said that the MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will attend the meeting of the working class to be held at the St. Gabriel's High School Grounds in Kazipet at 5 pm on May 31. Vinay criticised the Centre for not allowing their meeting at the Railway Stadium. He accused the Centre of pressurizing the Railways in denying permission to them.

KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Karmika Masotsava programme convenor and Kakatiya University SC, ST Employee Union general secretary Pulla Srinivas and District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan were among others.