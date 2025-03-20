MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College

MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy stated that he is ready to provide any necessary support for the educational development of students. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is focusing on improving the education sector.

On Thursday, the MLC inaugurated a purified water plant at the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district, established under the Community Development Foundation. He also launched a newly set up botanical garden on the college premises and planted saplings.

Addressing the students, he encouraged them to study hard and bring pride to their parents and teachers, thereby uplifting the reputation of their villages. He advised students to stay away from bad habits, particularly warning against drug use.

Speaking specifically to female students, he urged them to be cautious while using social media and to limit mobile phone usage as much as possible to focus on their studies.

MLC Damodar Reddy highlighted that the Congress government is giving special attention to the education sector and is committed to providing all necessary facilities for students. He assured that he would extend full support for further development initiatives in the college.

The event was attended by College Principal M. Anjaiah, Community Development Foundation representatives Srinivas Rao, Mujeeb, and Shekhar, along with faculty members and a large number of students.





