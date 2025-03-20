Live
- India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid
- AI will complement education, not replace it: Maharashtra minister
- India go down to Thailand in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup opener
- Kirsty Coventry becomes first female president of IOC
- Bikaner's nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number
- Subject is More Important than the Budget: Dr. TR Chandrashekar
- Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi engage in war of words over law and order in Bihar Legislative Council
- MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College
- Task Force studying need to tweak Atomic Energy Act for bringing in private sector: Govt
- State-of-the-art River Navigation Simulator installed at Kolkata Port for river pilots
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy stated that he is ready to provide any necessary support for the educational development of students
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy stated that he is ready to provide any necessary support for the educational development of students. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is focusing on improving the education sector.
On Thursday, the MLC inaugurated a purified water plant at the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district, established under the Community Development Foundation. He also launched a newly set up botanical garden on the college premises and planted saplings.
Addressing the students, he encouraged them to study hard and bring pride to their parents and teachers, thereby uplifting the reputation of their villages. He advised students to stay away from bad habits, particularly warning against drug use.
Speaking specifically to female students, he urged them to be cautious while using social media and to limit mobile phone usage as much as possible to focus on their studies.
MLC Damodar Reddy highlighted that the Congress government is giving special attention to the education sector and is committed to providing all necessary facilities for students. He assured that he would extend full support for further development initiatives in the college.
The event was attended by College Principal M. Anjaiah, Community Development Foundation representatives Srinivas Rao, Mujeeb, and Shekhar, along with faculty members and a large number of students.