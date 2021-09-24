MLC Narsi Reddy asks Telangana Government to shift media point

Hyderabad: MLC Narsi Reddy on Friday demanded the government to shift the media point into the assembly premises.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the monsoon session of the council, Reddy said that teachers could get adjusted in schools so far. He demanded the government to immediately take up recruitment of teachers and guest faculty. He also demanded recruitment of PET teachers.

Reddy said the decisions relating to the Education department should be taken at the level of the State minister. He criticised the department was not able to take any decision as all issues relating to it were being reviewed by the CM.

He said sanitation staff was not appointed in schools so far. He charged that the latest PRC was not extended to 50,000 State teachers. The MLC demanded the government to hold the House session for 20 days.