MLC poll: Sridhar Babu seeks vote for Cong candidate Narendra Reddy

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government in Telangana is a role model for the country.

On Monday speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam at Peddapalli he requested that Congress candidate V Narendra Reddy be given first priority vote in the MLC elections of Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad and Adilabad graduates to be held on Februay 27.

Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Vijaya Ramana Rao, Makkan Singh, Congress MLC candidate Narendra Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Sridhar Babu listed out achievements of the State government. The caste census has become a compass for the country and that the impatient opposition parties are making false allegations.

He said that the central ministers in the State are not able impress upon the Modi government to implement 42 percent reservation for BCs through a constitutional amendment.

He assured Pattipaka reservoir would be constructed and there is no need for doubt.

On this occasion, Peddapelli MLA Vijayaraman Rao called on the graduates to give first priority and elect Congress party candidate Alphores Narender Reddy in the graduate MLC elections. Congress party candidate Narender Reddy is a local of the joint district and he asked all graduates to support him and win in the graduate MLC elections.

He said that they should not waste their votes by voting for others. The MLA said that the Congress party will provide many great welfare schemes and support all the people of the state, such as farmer loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, free bus travel for women, gas cylinders for just Rs 500, and free electricity for two hundred units and will benefit the poor by implementing schemes like this.