Mobilise public against anti-labour policies of Centre: TUCC

Karimnagar: TUCC national secretary Banda Surender Reddy criticised the Central government led by BJP for changing labour laws in favor of corporate companies.

He addressed a workers meeting presided over by Bandari Shekhar at District Government Hospital in Karimnagar on Monday. Around 80 sanitation and patient care workers joined the TUCC on the occasion.

Addressing the workers, Reddy alleged that the BJP government is diluting the workers' rights. He strongly condemned the extension of the 8-hour working day to 12 hours.

The Central government should repeal the labour laws that enslave workers to corporate forces, he demanded. The State government was criticised for not raising the salaries of workers working in the State. The non-payment of salaries to hospital workers who worked tirelessly during the Corona crisis was appalling, he noted.

Reddy questioned the government how a single family could survive with a salary of Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000. He demanded that the workers should be given a minimum wage of Rs 24, 000 and warned that in the future, workers working in government hospitals should not be subjected to harassment.

He called on the workers to unite and fight for their rights. The event was attended by hospital contract workers leaders Kalakka Panjala Anjali, All India Student Block State general secretary Gavva Vamsidhar Reddy, TUCC district convenor Kuruvelli Shankar, Agragami Mahila Samithi district convenor Aila Prasanna and workers.