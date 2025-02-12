Mock interviews held for Civil Services aspirants

Kothagudem/ Hyderabad: In line with the directives of Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the government under the supervision of Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, successfully conducted mock interviews on Tuesday at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad, for candidates appearing for the Civil Services Personality Test.

As part of the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham Scheme, launched with the support of Singareni, the Stategovernment has been providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to candidates who clear the Civil Services Preliminary Exam and an additional Rs 1 lakh to those who qualify for the Mains Exam.

The panel members for these mock interviews included Singareni CMD N Balram, TRANSCO CMD Krishna Bhaskar, and Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma.

During the interviews, panel members posed questions to each candidate on various topics and later provided valuable insights on how to face the final Civil Services Personality Test with confidence. Candidates expressed their gratitude to the government for its continuous support.