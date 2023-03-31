  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Model school teacher dies in road accident in Karimnagar

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • The teacher died on spot after a concrete mixture lorry ran over her scooty
  • Though she wore a helmet, she died on the spot

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident, a model school teacher identified as Rajitha, died in a road accident on the Sircilla bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday morning.

The incident took place when Rajitha's two-wheeler was run over by a concrete mixer lorry. She died on the spot.

A resident of Alkapuri Colony, Karimnagar town, Rajitha was the mathematics teacher (PGT) in Raheemkhanpet Model School, Illandakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Though she wore a helmet, she died on the spot, police said.

The Karimnagar town-II police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X