Model school teacher dies in road accident in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident, a model school teacher identified as Rajitha, died in a road accident on the Sircilla bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday morning.



The incident took place when Rajitha's two-wheeler was run over by a concrete mixer lorry. She died on the spot.

A resident of Alkapuri Colony, Karimnagar town, Rajitha was the mathematics teacher (PGT) in Raheemkhanpet Model School, Illandakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Though she wore a helmet, she died on the spot, police said.

The Karimnagar town-II police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.