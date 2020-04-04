Moderate rainfall in Kamareddy district

Kamareddy: Moderate rains occurred across Kamareddy district in the early hours on Friday. The district recorded the highest rainfall of 17.5 mm and the lowest of 4.3 mm.

Untimely rains has caused trouble for farmers, which damaged rabi crops and mango orchards in almost all mandals and villages in Kamareddy district.

The unseasonal rains have caused damaged to the standing crops of maize, Bengal gram and vegetables in a few mandals in Jukkal constituency on Friday evening.

Telangana State Development Planning Society Officer B Venumadhav said that during the last 24 hours the highest rainfall of 17.5 mm was recorded in Bichkunda mandal.

The rainfall occurred in various mandals in the district are – 14 mm in Banswada; 8.5 mm in Kollur; 7.5 mm in Nasrullabad; 7.3 mm in Madnoor; 6.3 mm inMachareddy Lachapet; 5.3 mm in Pitlam; 5.01 mm in Jukkal; and 4.3 mm in Gandhari.

According to Met department, light and moderate rains may occur in the district in the next three days.