Moderate rainfall predicted in Hyderabad tomorrow

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in the city tomorrow by the Indian Meteorological Department due to the pressure formed to an altitude of 0.9 km from Comorin to South Tamil Nadu.

The weather officials also attributed the reason for climate change is due to the flow of winds from southeast and east regions.

The temperature will be slipped further during the night time due to the presence of moisture in the air. On Friday, Nalgonda recorded the lowest temperature of 16 degrees followed by Ramagundam at 20.6 degrees and Nizamabad recorded at 21.4 degrees.