Moderate to heavy downpour lashes city

Hyderabad: Rains continued to pour in parts of city on Sunday. Various areas in the city received moderate to heavy rains resulting in waterlogging in many areas and experienced slow-moving traffic.

The rains brought much-needed relief from the heat but also caused waterlogging in several areas. The downpour, which began around 7 pm, caught many weekend commuters off guard. Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating flooding in some neighborhoods. Several areas in the city witnessed traffic jams, especially in Gachibowli – Madhapur – Nanakramguda – Hitech City – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally areas.

Rain lashed in areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nampally, Chaderghat, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, Kapra, Secunderabad, and Abdullapurmet areas. Other areas like Kothapet, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapul, Filmnagar, Gachibowli, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and areas of the Old city.

As per Telangana Development Planning Society till 9 pm, Defense colony Hayath Nagar recorded the highest rainfall with 85.5 mm in the city. Kapra witnessed 68.5 mm of rainfall, and Kushiaguda ward office 60 mm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in different parts of Telangana till the end of September. The department noted that such weather conditions are likely to be prevalent till September 25, with varying intensity across districts.

Authorities have advised residents to plan travel with caution, as sudden rains may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas of Hyderabad.

Citizens are urged to avoid travel in affected areas and stay updated through official weather bulletins.