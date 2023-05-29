  • Menu
Moderate to heavy rainfall in Telangana for next five days, predicts MeT

There is a chance for rainfall in Adilabad, Warangal, Rangareddy, and Medak

After few parts of Hyderabad such as Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Lakdikapul, LB Nagar, Amberpet, OU received moderate rains in a few parts of Hyderabad. Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Lakdikapul, LB Nagar, Amberpet, OU, and other parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Monday early morning, the MeT department predicts more rains in next five days.

The weather department predicts, there will be moderate rains in many districts of Telangana. The MET department has officially announced that there will be rain for the next five days in Telangana from starting from Monday.

There is a chance for rainfall in Adilabad, Warangal, Rangareddy, and Medak. The weather department predicted that there is going to be a thunderstorm, lighting in many places in Telangana.

