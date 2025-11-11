Modern designs to revive fading powerloom industry

Rajapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): In today’s competitive market, innovation has become essential to attract customers and sustain growth. Weavers in Raghunathapuram have taken the initiative to keep pace with the changing marking.

Some weavers from the village in Rajapet mandal, have started adopting advanced looms and experimenting with new Dobby fabric designs.

Until now, the village was known for producing fabrics like Uganda, Nakki Uganda, Jananis, Acrylic Reed by Pick, Lungis, and dress materials. These were sold through the Hyderabad market and exported to countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Uganda. However, with declining demand for dress materials, unsold fabric stocks have accumulated.

The traditional looms used measured about 65 inches in width, limiting the market potential of the products.

Moreover, the powerloom industry is struggling to survive as it continues to rely on outdated fabric designs. Without adapting to modern trends and creating advanced designs, the industry’s future looks uncertain.

To overcome these challenges, some weavers have replaced their old power looms with 109-inch-long looms. Using two beams at once, they are now preparing to produce wider fabrics with innovative Dobby designs.

They have begun manufacturing bed sheets measuring about 100 inches in width and 120 inches in length. This process requires higher labour, investment, and specialised sheds.

Weavers believe that the new fabrics can not only meet local demand in the Telugu states but also be exported to neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, giving the powerloom sector a fresh chance at revival.