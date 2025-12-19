Modern Laboratory Services to Be Expanded at GGH - Dr. V. Shekhar

Nagar kurnool: Deputy Superintendent of the Government General Hospital, Dr. V. Shekhar, has said that steps are being taken to provide advanced laboratory services and to increase the number of modern emergency beds in the hospital in accordance with the needs of the growing population.

Speaking after a review meeting held on Friday with heads of the Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Pathology departments, Dr. Shekhar said the existing laboratory facilities and services were thoroughly examined. It was decided to bring all laboratory services under one roof and modernise them to ensure better diagnostic support and improved treatment for patients.

He further stated that the number of ICU beds would also be increased and upgraded with modern facilities. A comprehensive report on these proposals will be prepared and submitted soon to local public representatives, Hon’ble MLAs, and the District Collector for necessary approvals and support.

The meeting was attended by department heads Dr. Faiheda, Dr. Sirisha, Dr. Ganesh, Dr. Srikanth, Civil Surgeon RMO Dr. Ravishankar, RMO Dr. Rohith, along with doctors and hospital staff.