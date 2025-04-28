Modern OCT, OA used for precision angioplasty of 73-year-old woman

Karimnagar: Yashoda hospital performed a successful precision angioplasty using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and orbital atherectomy (OA), for a 73-year-old woman from Karimnagar town, at Yashoda hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

Talking to the newsmen here at Yashoda, Karimnagar, on Sunday, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Jagadesh Madireddy stated that the hospital in Telangana was the first to adopt cutting-edge modern technology and incorporate for the better treatment of all ailments. “Patient Adepu Vijaya Lakshmi, a native of Karimnagar, approached local hospitals with chest pain. Later, the family approached Yashoda Medical Centre in Karimnagar and consulted cardiologist Dr Jagadesh after examining the reports, who suggested that the patient visit Hyderabad Yashoda hospital in Somajiguda,” said Dr Madireddy.

Dr Jagadesh found the condition and using OCT, PCI performed the treatment. He said that without any bypass surgery, three blockages were cleared with the implantation of stents. The patient stayed in the hospital for only two days, and she was discharged later by prescribed medication.