Modernizing ‘Madrasa’ Education Essential, social activists Naveed

Mahabubnagar : Emphasized the urgent need to modernize Madrasa education to equip Muslim children with contemporary skills while ensuring they stay on the right path, Khadlid Naveed, a social activists from Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar social organization has stressed that integrating modern subjects such as science, mathematics, technology, and social sciences alongside religious education would help students secure better opportunities in higher education and professional careers.

Speaking to the media, the Youth Welfare social worker raised concerns over the outdated curriculum in many madrasas, which limits students' career choices and makes them vulnerable to misinformation and radical ideologies. “While religious education is crucial in understanding faith and history, it is equally important that our children receive modern education. Without it, they will struggle in today’s competitive world, and worse, may fall prey to misguided influences,” he said.

He further pointed out that Islam encourages the pursuit of knowledge in all fields, and madrasas should prepare students for diverse roles beyond traditional religious vocations. “If we want our children to contribute meaningfully to society as doctors, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, we must equip them with the necessary tools,” he added.

Khalid also stressed that modernizing madrasas would help counter radicalization by fostering critical thinking skills and exposing students to a broader perspective of the world. He urged madrasa administrations to collaborate with governments and private institutions to secure funding and resources for upgrading their curriculum and teacher training programs.

With growing concerns over youth radicalization and unemployment, social activists like Khalid Naveed are calling for immediate reforms to ensure madrasas play a constructive role in shaping a progressive and enlightened society.