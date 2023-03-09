Modi backing Adani to fill his coffers: KTR

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who propounded 'One Nation - One Tax', 'One Nation – One Ration Card' etc is promoting 'One Nation – One Friend', MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of International Women's Day at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, KTR tore into the BJP-led Central government in an apparent bid to get over it.

Referring to the Adani Group projects in Sri Lanka, he said that Modi has been backing the Adanis to fill its coffers. Modi used the kickbacks received from the Adanis to poach MPs, MLAs and to overthrow the democratically elected State Governments, he alleged.

Stating that the Telangana government is ready to show what it has done to the people, KTR dared the BJP leaders to come up with their answers. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, uninterrupted power supply, protected drinking water and irrigation facilities are the hallmarks of the BRS government, he added.

"The Centre not only failed to do anything to Telangana but also failed to implement the bifurcation assurances – rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu," KTR pointed out.

KTR sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the development of Thorrur municipality. He also issued a GO sanctioning a mini textile park in Kodakandla. He heaped praise on Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao. "Errabelli is the best panchayat raj minister in the country," KTR said, referring to the several awards received from the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, and Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Each gram panchayat in the State has a tractor, tab water facility, parks, nursery, dump yard, graveyard etc, he said, questioning the failures of other parties which ruled the region since independence.

KTR released Rs 750 crore interest free loans to the self-help groups, Rs 545 crore under Abhaya Hastham and Rs 204 crore bank linkage loans on the occasion. He also inaugurated Yathiraja Rao Park and Integrated Market in Thorrur. He also distributed sewing machines to 500 women who completed training in tailoring.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod reeled out the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the KCR Government.

Earlier, KTR and Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a medical camp including a cancer screening programme sponsored by Prathima Foundation at Enugal village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal district.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said a lift irrigation scheme would be sanctioned at Gaddapara Thanda under the Enugul gram panchayat.

MPs Maloth Kavitha, Vaddiraj Ravichandra, TS Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, legislators DS Redya Naik, Kadiyam Srihari, B Shankar Naik, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Nannapuneni Narender were among others present.