Modi bent on dividing people on the lines of religion: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that Congress party was the only secular party in the country that has been striving for the rights of minorities and the marginalised. On Friday, he participated as chief guest to a meeting organised by the Joint Action Committee against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register at Baskar Talkies center in Nalgonda.



Addressing the massive gathering, Komatireddy stated that the Congress party was with the people who are agitating against the discriminatory CAA, NPR and NRC. He said he would raise his voice in the Parliament seeking protection of rights of minorities. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who have introduced the "draconian laws" affecting lives of crores of minorities who are living happily ever since India's independence . "Instead of addressing the real problems such as unemployment and agrarian crisis, Modi is bent on dividing people on the lines of caste and religion, which is unconstitutional," he said.

He appealed to the people to teach BJP a befitting lesson for depriving the minorities of their legitimate rights.

Further, he assured them of his support and cooperation for getting the CAA and NRC amended to accommodate the aspirations of minorities.

CPM State leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Inti Party founder president Cheruku Sudhakar, Telangana Jana Samithi district president Gopal Reddy, CPI secretary Nellikanti Satyam, DCC president Shankar Naik, Moulana Ehsanuddin, Moulana Basheer, Moulana Yasar, Syed Amenuddin Baba and a large number of Muslims attended the meeting and raised slogans against the BJP.