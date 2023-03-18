Modi, BJP hatching plot against KCR: MLA Ravi Shankar

PM Narendra Modi and BJP government lacked the guts to face the CM KCR politically and hatching conspiracy to harass him, alleged Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar. The Central government could not digest the support that KCR is getting all over India and targeting the CM with illegal cases against MLC K Kavitha with ED notices, he said while speaking at a press conference here on Friday.





Kavitha was mentally harassed for 9 hours in the name of investigation. It was a conspiracy by ED and Modi. Why ED and IT raids were not conducted on Adani and Malya. Just as Nalini Chidambaram was interrogated at her house in the past, Kavitha is also interrogated, he said. BL Santosh Kumar who was found buying MLAs, was ordered to come before the SIT, but he avoided coming and brought an order from Supreme Court to avoid investigation.





ED probe was a conspiracy to show to the outside world that the MLC committed a crime even though she agreed to cooperate in any investigation after the case in the Supreme Court on March 24. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committing acts of violation of the constitution and the law by attacking many MLAs and terrorising them and forcing them join the BJP to avoid such cases, Ravi Shankar complained.





TRS party district presidents GV Ramakrishna Rao, library association chairman Anil Kumar, city president Challa Hari Shankar, former DCMS chairman Mudiganti Surender Reddy, state leaders Veerla Venkateswara Rao, market committee chairman Gaddam Chukka Reddy, Mamidi Tirupati, Korantla Narender Reddy, single window chairmen Dulam Balagoud were present in this event.