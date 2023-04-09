Modi came to spit venom on Telangana

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he had not come here for starting development works but spitting venom on Telangana.

The party leaders ridiculed the comments that the State was not supporting the Centre. Minister T Harish Rao alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not come to lay the foundation stone for central government projects but seems to have come to spit the poison. Every word is far from the truth and he has uttered so many lies as the Prime Minister. Rao recalled that since the formation of Telangana, Asara pension and Rythu Bandhu have been directly deposited in the beneficiary's account.

It is a big lie to say that DBT started because of him. What is so great about this, asked Harish Rao, calling it as a shame to claim farmers got benefitted because of PM Kisan. "They brought tears to the eyes of farmers for not buying paddy from Telangana. Is it not your government that has done all this, Mr. Modi," asked Harish Rao. The BRS leader said that it was ridiculous for Modi to say that the state government was not cooperating with the Centre. Actually this situation is the reverse.

The Center is not giving any support to Telangana. The Centre did not give Tribal University, Railway Coach Factory, Bayyaram steel Plant, Medical Colleges, nursing colleges and national status to the state. Echoing the same opinion, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar said that it was very unfortunate that the Prime Minister has uttered lies in the public and has proved himself that he is against the development of Telangana.

Vinod Kumar reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Union government on several occasions, seeking a national status to the Kaleshwaram project and the clearance of all pending railway projects, including a coach factory at Warangal but the Centre was never shown an interest in accepting the proposals from the Telangana State. In response to Prime Minister Modi's "family rule" remark, Vinod Kumar criticised Modi and named several BJP leaders and their family members who hold political positions.

He cited Rajnath Singh's son as an MLA and Amit Shah's son as the BCCI president, questioning whether they did not also represent the family rule. Kumar emphasised that KTR, Kavitha, and Harish Rao had been active in the Telangana movement and achieved their current positions through hard work. MLA Jeevan Reddy said that if the BJP was against the family politics, why many Union Ministers and Chief Ministers were allowing their children to enjoy various posts across the country.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to sanction a medical college and other pending projects related to the Telangana State. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that PM Modi talked politics in official programme. How many times does the PM inaugurate Vande Bharat train, asked Yadav? He also ridiculed the corruption allegations on the State government questioning the PM on Adani issue.

Minister V Srinivas Goud said that no BJP state can compete with Telangana in development. Minister G Kamalakar said PM Modi lied on the ration cards in the state. It was the state government which increased the rice quota to the families and not the Centre, he said.