Modi failed to meet aspirations of people: TRS

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre for failing to fulfill the aspirations of people in the country, former Minister Kadiyam Srihari said that no section of the society in the country is happy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime.



Kadiyam criticised the Prime Minister for failing to take effective measures to boost the economy, saying that the Rupee has plunged to an all-time low of 82 against the US dollar.

When Modi assumed the charge of the Prime Minister in 2014, the Indian rupee against the US dollar was 58 and now, it stands at 82. Similarly, the country's growth rate was seven percent in 2014, now it has slipped below five percent. In the Global Hunger Index, India's rank was 55 in 2014 and now it been slipped to 107 rank out of 121 countries. With the poor economic policies, the middle and low income groups are leading a vulnerable life and the prices of essentials are sky-rocketed, he pointed out.

Coming down heavily on the State BJP leaders for failing to fight for the interests of Telangana, the former minister said Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay were maintaining silence despite the fact that the Union government was doing a lot of injustice to the State.