'Modi go Back' call given ahead of PM's visit to Telangana on Nov 12

Hyderabad: Strongly opposing the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to Telangana on November 12, where he will dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) factory to the nation, is snowballing into a major issue, with several organisations questioning the real purpose of his visit.



They are demanding him to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana and also clear pending bills pertaining to the State before entering Telangana.

It has been nearly 20 months since the RFCL factory commenced its commercial operation in March 2021. But the Prime Minister chose to dedicate it to the nation on November 12, raising doubts among various organisations.

Opposing the Prime Minister's visit, these organisations have decided to obstruct it and called for a "Modi Go Back" campaign.

The CPI has opposed the Prime Minister's visit and vowed to obstruct it, as the BJP government failed to fulfil the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. Party State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said Modi's visit to Telangana, appears to be planned with some malicious intentions.

Echoing similar views and pledging to obstruct the visit, the student organisations too expressed their anger over the proposed visit. The rising unemployment has left the students in a lurch as they demanded the Prime Minister fulfil his promise to provide two crore jobs per year.

Telangana Universities Students Joint Action Committee accused the BJP of trying to control the States by misusing the Governors' institution and blamed the party for influencing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan not to clear the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill passed by the State Assembly. They demanded the Centre recall the Governor for not clearing the Bill and depriving job opportunities to students in the universities.

The employees and workers unions of Singareni and the Electricity Department wanted the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill which was detrimental to the interests of the people of Telangana.

Singareni workers also wanted the Centre to clear the proposed revision of wages for coal workers. They opposed the privatisation of coal blocks, public sector undertakings, and also the new Labour Code. Besides hoisting black flags, the workers will stage protests across the State on November 12.

Joining these organisations, Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (TMRPS) sought the BJP government to complete the Scheduled Castes categorisation and also the approval of the increased reservations for the SCs.

TMRPS State president Vangapalli Srinivas Madiga demanded that the Prime Minister had no moral right to step in Telangana without fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the State.