Modi government launched several schemes to help poor: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced several schemes to help poorer sections during the present Covid crisis, said MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He participated in various programmes in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns in the district on Monday.

Later, speaking to the media in Jammikunta, he said the entire population in the country is facing Covid epidemic. At this moment, the Central government is making every effort to protect the people of the country and succeeded in trying to save the lives of the people in the first wave, he added.

'The Modi government has released Rs 20,000 crore under Atma Nirbhar Scheme to help the poor to overcome financial hardship during the present crisis. The Centre was giving 15 kg of rice under Garib Kalyan scheme and steps were being taken to ensure that all eligible people got rice.'

Sanjay Kumar stated that the first and second dose of corona vaccine were 100 per cent successful and vaccination programme would be completed by December.

Later, Sanjay Kumar distributed rice to poor people at Pedda Papayyapalli of Huzurabad mandal on the day.