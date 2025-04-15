Modi govt fulfilling Ambedkar’s vision, not Congress: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government’s decision to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti as a festival, calling it laughable. During the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised by the State BJP on Monday, he stated, “The Congress party’s actions resemble a murderer organising a mourning ceremony.” He accused Congress of consistently humiliating Ambedkar, conspiring against him, and defeating him twice. He pointed out that Congress dishonored Ambedkar by denying him the Bharat Ratna while awarding a Padma Bhushan to the individual who defeated him.

“It is shameful for such a party to now speak about celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti with enthusiasm,” he argued, calling for Congress to apologise to the poor and underprivileged sections of society. Sanjay Kumar emphasised that Congress insulted Ambedkar at every opportunity, opposed reservation policies in Parliament, and conspired to ensure his defeats. He noted the irony in the fact that the same Congress, whose so-called Gandhi family disrespected Ambedkar, is expressing enthusiasm for celebrating his birth anniversary. He also highlighted that Ambedkar reinforced the ideological foundations of leaders such as Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Ambedkar opposed the division of the country and the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is actively working to realise Ambedkar’s vision. Modi’s administration has established Panch Teerth (five sacred sites) to promote Ambedkar’s legacy for future generations. Sanjay Kumar noted that a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, and an Adivasi, Draupadi Murmu, have been honored with the presidency. The Cabinet includes 12 dalits, 27 OBCs, and eight women. The BJP government has granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), transforming 1,25,000 Dalits into industrial entrepreneurs every year. Thanks to the BJP’s initiatives, Ambedkar has been honored with the Bharat Ratna. The BJP has also released commemorative stamps and coins featuring Ambedkar and erected his portraits and statues in Parliament, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of Law and Justice. Notably, the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill (33 per cent reservation for women) in 2023 and the abrogation of Article 370 are significant achievements of the BJP.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged everyone to support the Modi government, which is diligently working to build a strong and empowered society inspired by Ambedkar’s vision. He highlighted that celebrations in honor of Ambedkar Jayanti are being held in over 120 countries by the Centre. He emphasised that honoring Ambedkar’s statue means remembering his life and following his path. Ambedkar represents self-respect for oppressed classes, and his life serves as an inspiration for all.