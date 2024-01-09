Modi to dedicate NTPC power plant soon

Hyderabad:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana later this month to dedicate the NTPC power project constructed with a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, according to Union minister and Telangana state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Besides, the PM will also dedicate to the nation various projects of the national highways, civil aviation and health during his visit.

Addressing the media after a preparatory meeting for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said the PM's schedule is yet to be finalised.

The Union minister said the meeting was a sequel to the earlier meeting held with Union minister Amit Shah. He said the state unit had finalised an action plan focussing on how to win a maximum number of LS seats in Telangana.

The meeting has reviewed the voting at the polling booth level during the Assembly elections and chalked out its action plan to prepare the rank and file of the party for the ensuing general elections.

He said 90 per cent of the youth across the country want Modi to come back to power, and the party will pay special focus on bringing youth at the village and mandal level into the party fold, and programmes for the same will be organised, he said.

As part of the action plan, 17 in-charges have been appointed for various parliamentary constituencies. Parliament conveners and organization in-charges will be announced in the next two days, he added.

The party will launch its poll campaign with a slogan 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar.” Kishan Reddy said that given the current political scenario, the electoral fight will be between the BJP and the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. The BRS will not be a factor in these polls, he added.



Following a call given by PM Modi and the Rama Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, the BJP has decided to observe Swachh Abhiyan in all the temples from Sankrathi to January 22, the day the Prana Prastishta will be held at Grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said the programme will be telecast live in 150 countries, including at iconic Times Square in New York, and all the villages in the country.