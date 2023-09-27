Modi to inaugurate 800 mw NTPC plant; Kishan visits GG grounds

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate an NTPC power plant with 800 mw capacity worth Rs 6,000 crore. On Tuesday, Union Minister and TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said, “The PM during his two-day visit to State on October 1-3 will inaugurate the power plant, besides several other development programmes.”

Addressing the media after visiting GG grounds in Nizamabad, Reddy said Modi will address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar on October 1. He will lay foundation stone and inauguratevarious development works. On October 3, he will address a meeting in Induru town.

He said suggestions have been taken from party district leaders and officials on venue of public meetings. They will be discussed with the Central officials and party leaders for mobilising people to make the meetings successful.

Reddy said the party has gained strength in north Telangana from Hyderabad to Adilabad. There are also sea changes in Khammam district as tribals and local people are positive towards BJP and extending their support. Reacting to BRS leaders’ comments on Modi, he said BRS leaders have no moral right to criticise the party. Reddy asked,“Who is KCR to question the PM’s visit to Telangana?” He asked KCR to spell out what has been done in Telangana for the past nine years.

He said there is no need to answer IT Minister KTR’s comments. The Centre has given Rs 9 lakh crore to Telangana in the last nine years. He said KCR had promised to make dalit the first CM of State butdeceived. His promise of distributing three acres to Dalits met the same fate.