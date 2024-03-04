Modi to launch Rs 15,718-cr projects

Hyderabad/Adilabad: With nine out of 17candidates announced for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address public meetings at Adilabad and Sangareddy during his two-day visit to the state from Monday.

Modi will inaugurate developmental works to the tune of Rs 15,718 crore during his visit to Telangana. With this, he would have inaugurated Rs 24,000 crore worth developmental works in Telangana in the last five months. According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the series of developmental projects and prestigious institutions like CARO given to Telangana shows the commitment of Modi government towards the state. He exuded confidence that the developmental works taken up by the NDA government would help them in winning more than six Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

On Monday morning, the PM will dedicate NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent of power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India.

He will then inaugurate the Adilabad-Bela section two-line highway for Rs 491 crore and Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam highway worth Rs 136 crore. Besides the projects of the power sector, he will also launch road and rail projects.

Modi will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail line and lay the foundation for two major National Highway projects

connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh.

On the second day of his visit to Sangareddy, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore covering road, rail, natural gas and petroleum sectors.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for three NH projects, including, the four-laning of 40-km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle national highway. The project is a part of the Indore-Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours. That apart, he will also inaugurate the upgradation of 47-km long Miryalaguda-Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region. The projects to be inaugurated are Indian Oil's Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad.